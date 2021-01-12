Backsage Update on Superstars Who Were MIA for Last Night’s Raw

– As previously reported, PWInsider noted a number of Superstars who didn’t appear on last night’s Raw but were reportedly backstage at last night’s TV tapings. Fightful Select has an update on the Superstars who were apparently in attendance, but did not make an appearance on TV.

Among those talents who didn’t appear on last night’s show were Raw women’s champ Asuka, WWE Raw tag team champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, and Nikki Cross. While Carrillo didn’t appear on Raw, he did work last night’s WWE Main Event taping.

According to Fightful Select’s update, Asuka, Ricochet, The Hurt Business, and others were at Tropicana Field for Raw. As for why they didn’t appear on TV, the show reportedly went through heavy changes throughout the afternoon up until late in the evening. The changes saw adjustments to multiple matches on the card. This is said to be a regular occurrence as of late for Raw.

Additionally, sources for the report said they weren’t aware of the MIA talent being sidelined with injuries that kept them off the show.

As noted, WWE is currently facing a COVID-19 outbreak with four superstars, including WWE World champion Drew McIntyre, having tested positive for COVID-19. It’s rumored one of the other positive COVID-19 cases is a major Superstar for SmackDown who had to be pulled from last week’s show, a Superstar for NXT, and another major Superstar who just recovered from having COVID-19.