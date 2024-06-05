– Fightful has some additional recent backstage notes for AEW from last week’s shows. AEW International Champion and No. 1 contender to the AEW World Title, Will Ospreay, is reportedly being given the week off after a full week working AEW Double or Nothing, Dynamite, and the Collision TV tapings. Ospreay is expected to be back next week.

Ospreay is currently scheduled to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month.

– Fightful also reports that Dr. Britt Baker was in Los Angeles last week where AEW Dynamite was held at the KIA Forum. However, it’s unknown if she was backstage at the Dynamite TV tapings.

– As noted, Lio Rush made a surprise appearance on the post-Double or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite, appearing in the Casino Gauntlet Match. Fightful reports that AEW is open to the idea of using Lio Rush in the future, but nothing definite has been heard on when he might be used again.