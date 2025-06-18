Backstage Note on How AEW and WWE Feel About Their Talent Working Together For American Gladiators

As previously reported, several professional wrestlers are set to be featured in the cast for the upcoming American Gladiators reboot. In addition to WWE star The Miz hosting, it will include AEW wrestlers Wardlow and Kamille and former WWE wrestler Rick Boogs. OVW wrestlers J-Rod and Jessie Godderz are also included. Fightful Select reports that while there had been reports that a wrestling company had issues with AEW and WWE talent mixing, that’s not what they’ve been told.

Sources in WWE said they haven’t heard of any issues and believe it will be a professional situation that won’t impact anyone in a negative way. Some talent in WWE were surprised when Miz was announced as the host, mostly because they didn’t know. They did worry that AEW would be bothered by it. However, AEW sources have said there is no issue with their company either. The show airs on Prime and a WWE talent hosting was just a case of Prime getting a “relevant host”.