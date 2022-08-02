Backstage Buzz On Positivity During WWE Raw Last Night

The mood from the talent backstage at WWE Raw yesterday was largely positive regarding WWE’s recent changes (per Fightful Select).

With Triple H at the head of creative following McMahon’s departure, the August 1 show was said to be a “statement” from the new leadership. More wrestling and stakes were featured, with fresh matches and more women’s events evident as well. There was also evidence of lesser-utilized figures used on the program.

There was specific focus on Ciampa being centered in the show, and his reception by staff as a member of the company’s main roster has been largely positive. Even those not in the WWE Raw event had great things to say; a member of NXT’s roster said the quick return of Dakota Kai was a good sign and promises hope for their future too. Other WWE talent reported excitement about facing different opponents week to week and hoped that change remained intact moving forward.

Other sources expressed optimism about Ciampa and Mustafa Ali being given an opportunity to showcase, and the greater focus on women’s wrestling was noted by a significant talent outside the WWE.

The tone shift backstage was notable against the mood even in the past few weeks, to say nothing of the chaos after January’s Royal Rumble. Fightful reports that over two dozen wrestlers were interviewed and none expressed significant concern about Vince McMahon’s creative exit. Triple H was also given credit for his visionary approach and integration of former McMahon efforts, such as Maximum Male Models.