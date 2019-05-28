Backstage Update on Sami Zayn Mentioning ‘AEW’ During Raw Being Scripted

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke Sami Zayn mentioning AEW during a promo on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. As noted, the mention was cut from Raw highlights on the WWE YouTube channel.

According to Alvarez, all the fans during the segment were “legit fans,” but they had to have their questions screened. Meltzer claimed that the AEW line by Zayn was scripted despite it being pulled later from the highlights. Additionally, he stated that he asked a backstage source about the AEW reference on Raw, and the source stated that the line “was so f***ing stupid.” During the same discussion, Bryan Alvarez said while this is what Meltzer was told, a different source told him the AEW line was “not scripted.” Meltzer then claimed if the line wasn’t scripted, then Zayn would be suspended, citing that going against the script and mentioning AEW on live TV would be grounds for suspension by WWE.

Also, Meltzer stated the person he heard from was in the pre-show meeting before Raw. Alvarez stated his own source would’ve been in the meeting before the show as well. Alvarez stated that it could be a situation of the creative team lying about the line not being scripted when it in fact actually was. Meltzer reiterated that he knew his source was not messing with him.

You can check out the clip of Sami Zayn mentioning AEW during Raw that was posted on Twitter below.