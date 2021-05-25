wrestling / News
Backstage Details On AEW’s Plans For Stadium Stampede At Double Or Nothing
The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will square off in a Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, with many fans wondering what they can expect from the match. Fightful Select has more details on AEW’s plans.
According to Fightful, there will be a “significant live element” to the Stadium Stampede Match, which would obviously differ from the pre-taped nature of last year’s match due to fans being unable to attend the event.
Fightful notes that sources would not explain the specifics on the approach for the match, but that it would be a “unique live experience” for fans.
Also on tap for AEW Double or Nothing is Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a Triple Threat Match, Lance Archer challenging Miro for the TNT Championship, and much more.
