Backstage Details On AEW’s In-Ring Plans For Sting, How Sting Reacted To Company’s Handling Of His Signing

Sting made his AEW debut on last week’s edition of Dynamite, and many fans have speculated as to what his role will be with the company moving forward. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has more details on whether the former WWE and WCW star is expected to wrestle in AEW.

According to Barrasso, there are plans in place for Sting to “eventually enter the ring in AEW,” with cinematic matches, tag team matches, and “carefully designed spots” being the focus for Sting to build up younger stars, with AEW trying to leverage Sting’s star power while he’s under contract.

The report also notes that Tony Khan made the deal with Sting in a private setting and that no one in the company knew anything about the signing until it was finalized on both sides.

Additionally, Barrasso mentioned that sources claim that Sting was “thoroughly impressed” with how AEW handled the entire process of signing him and having a long-term plan in place for his debut, which included interweaving the storyline involving Cody, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Will Hobbs, and Taz.

Khan reportedly was also the one who pushed for Tony Schiavone to announce Sting with his trademark “It’s Sting!” line on commentary.