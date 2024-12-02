Backstage Details On Plan For AEW World Title at Worlds End (Possible Spoilers)

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bryan Alvarez reported that the plan for the main event of AEW Worlds End would be a fatal-4-way match for the AEW World Championship. According to him, the match would likely feature Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and Jay White. It’s unknown who the fourth will be at this time, but it could be Christian Cage.

He said: “I believe that it is a four-way — in fact I was flat out told it will be a four-way, but I was not told who the four were. I think [Hangman] Page, Jay [White] and Moxley are three of them, but I am also not sure Christian [Cage] is going to be the fourth guy, but if he’s not, I don’t know who the fourth guy is going to be.“