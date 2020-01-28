Backstage Details on Aleister Black Being Considered for Royal Rumble Win and Brock Lesnar Match at WrestleMania

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Aleister Black was actually in the running for getting the nod to win the Royal Rumble last Sunday and potentially face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Ultimately, Drew McIntyre won the match and revealed his intention to face Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 later this year on last night’s edition of Raw.

Meltzer stated that other than Andrade, the people Paul Heyman is looking to push at the forefront of WWE as the top stars of the Raw roster are Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, and Drew McIntyre. While Black was supposedly “absolutely” considered to get the Lesnar/WrestleMania push, the decision was ultimately made to give it to McIntyre. It was expressed by Meltzer that McIntyre was likely the better move, since it’s probably still too early for Black to get this kind of push.

Black did compete in the men’s Rumble match on Sunday. He entered the match at No. 28 and was eliminated by Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 36. The event will be held on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.