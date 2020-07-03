More Backstage Details On Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules

WrestlingInc reports that WWE stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards is involved with the Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Swamp Fight set for WWE Extreme Rules on July 19th. The match will be WWE’s latest cinematic match.

Edwards has been doing pro-wrestling stunt work since the 1990s and will reportedly be involved with several stunts in the match, which is set to be filmed next week. Edwards is involved to ensure safety during stunts.

The story here is expected to be a “Three Faces of Wyatt” idea, with the Firefly Funhouse Wyatt losing at WrestleMania, Eater of Worlds Wyatt winning at Extreme Rules, and then a third match against The Fiend at SummerSlam. The ending to the Swamp Fight will reportedly set up the SummerSlam chapter of the story.

As previously reported, Wyatt is said to be heavily involved in the creative for the match, along with Jeremy Borash and Triple H.