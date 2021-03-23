During last night’s edition of WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19, thus clearing up previous speculation as to why she had been off WWE television. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on Flair’s announcement and her status moving forward.

According to Johnson, Flair had tested positive previously in recent weeks, which was the reason behind her missing several editions of RAW.

Johnson also notes that WWE decided to remove her from all WrestleMania advertising “out of caution” should she not be cleared to return to the ring to set up a storyline for the event.

Additionally, the report states that despite her being on the RAW brand, there had been discussion last weekend that she could appear on SmackDown this week, which would line up with Andrade’s comments that she would be cleared in four days to return to action.