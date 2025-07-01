Backstage Details On Creative Process For WWE Evolution

A new report has some backstage details on how WWE has been handling the creative and booking for WWE Evolution. According to Fightful Select, WWE has contacted a number of legends in addition to the spoiler talent who appeared at the Smackdown tapings to set up a match at Evolution. The report notes that people in WWE said inquiries to legends had been ongoing over the last several weeks and that some of the creative and talks for appearances “came down to the wire.”

As has been reported Liv Morgan’s shoulder injury caused some heavy creative shifts for the PPV, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.