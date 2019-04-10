Backstage Update on WWE Releasing Dasha Fuentes and When It Took Place

– As previously reported, Dasha Fuentes was recently released from WWE. PWInsider reports that Fuentes was in New York City over the weekend for WrestleMania 35, but she was actually released last Thursday. According to the report, Fuentes did not request her release from WWE. It was WWE’s decision to let er go.

Per the report, Sarah Schreiber will be taking Fuentes’ place on the Raw brand, moving up from NXT.