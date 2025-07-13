– As previously reported, Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, resulting in the finish being changed with Knight winning. Fightful Select has more details on the fallout from Rollins’ injury, including WWE cutting off Goldberg’s retirement speech earlier than expected.

According to the report, Seth Rollins’ injury caused shifts in last night’s event, causing shifts in the timing of the show. As noted, Goldberg’s retirement speech after his main event loss against Gunther was cut off quickly during the the live NBC broadcast.

As a result, many people were unable to see Goldberg’s retirement speech after it was cut off from the live NBC feed. Multiple people reportedly felt bad for Goldberg that it happened. Additionally, Fightful reports that at least one WWE higher-up apologized to Goldberg for the feed being cut off, which was a result of WWE having a hard out for the NBC broadcast.

WWE eventually posted the full 10-minute retirement speech for Goldberg earlier today. Fightful notes that WWE quickly planned to post the full speech online after the event. We’re still waiting on more details on the nature and severity of Seth Rollins’ injury.