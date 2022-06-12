Details From Last Week’s AEW TV Tapings, All-Atlantic Title in Works for Months, MJF Discussed Backstage

– Fightful Select has some additional notes for the June 8 AEW Dynamite TV tapings at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. According to the report, a tornado scare the previous night resulted in the hotel where AEW talent was staying to be evacuated.

As previously reported, MJF has not traveled with AEW since his pipebomb promo following Double or Nothing 2022 on Dynamite. However, MJF was said to have been a heavy topic of discussion backstage at last week’s TV tapings.

While Tony Khan recently confirmed the creation of AEW Trios Titles, the company unveiled a new All-Atlantic title and began a tournament to crown the inaugural champion. Fight’s report notes that plans have been in place for the new All-Atlantic Championship for months.

Fightful’s report notes that Red Velvet was “banged up” after the Dynamite and Rampage tapings. She was reportedly being “carted around” after the tapings. Red Velvet faced Kris Statlander in a losing effort on Friday’s edition of Rampage.