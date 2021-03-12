Backstage Details On Injury Status For The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens

As previously reported, Tony Khan mentioned in a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed is currently out of action with a knee injury. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on Bowens’ status.

According to Johnson, Bowens has already undergone surgery for the injury and is expected to return to action in “about 6-8 weeks.”

With Bowens sidelined, AEW has used fellow Acclaimed member Max Caster in more singles matches, including the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match last Sunday at Revolution.

Bowens and Caster signed with AEW last November after impressing in regular appearances on AEW Dark.