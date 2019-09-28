Backstage Details on John Hennigan Returning to WWE, Why Hennigan Didn’t Try to Return to WWE Previously

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the rumors that John Hennigan (aka former WWE Superstar John Morrison) has signed a deal to return to WWE. Meltzer reinforced the rumors are true and said the deal had been out there “for a long, long time,” and he indicated that the deal had been in the works for a while.

Meltzer added that he had spoken to Hennigan on the topic over a year ago regarding the “lay of the land.” Also, the reason Hennigan had not tried to go back to WWE beforehand was because he wanted to try and make it as an actor, and he could not do that working under an intense, WWE touring schedule. Meltzer went on that now that Hennigan is 39 and you’re a performer that relies on your athletics, 39 can be a scary age, which possibly led to Hennigan getting a new deal with WWE.

Previously, John Hennigan was unhappy with WWE during his previous run for being better than the push he was getting. However, his return can be seen as a “clean slate” for his career.

After the initial report emerged from PWInsider, Hennigan responded to the rumor on Twitter, which you can see below. He wrote, “Thanks for the heads up @PWInsidercom please lemme know when I’m signed with AEW- or ROH.”