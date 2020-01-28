More Backstage Details on Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar Altercation, What Lesnar Allegedly Told Riddle

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar allegedly had a backstage verbal confrontation at the Royal Rumble before the event started. Some additional details on the confrontation are now being reported by Fightful and Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

Per Fightful, someone backstage in WWE noted that Lesnar was the “wrong one to f*** with,” and that Lesnar actually informed Riddle of this. The source added on Riddle, “He was spoken to by Brock, and he understood.”

talkSPORT has its own account of the incident based on several reported sources who are said to be “close to the situation.” WWE official claims that Lesnar approached Riddle in the backstage area and grabbed him by the shoulder to get his attention, Lesnar then reportedly told Riddle, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

Additionally, the report notes that Riddle then tried to continue speaking to Lesnar, but he did not get the chance. It’s then stated that Lesnar simply kept moving after he said what he had to say to Riddle. This account claims that “tensions never rose especially high.” This somewhat conflicts with the initial report on the incident from Pro Wrestling Sheet, which stated the confrontation was “tense.” The talkSPORT account adds that Riddle “was his usual, cool and composed self” while the encounter took place.

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Matt Riddle was punished during the Royal Rumble on Sunday (Jan. 26) because he has “a lot of heat on him” backstage in WWE. This was allegedly why Riddle came in at No. 23 and was eliminated in 40 seconds from the match. However, talkSPORT is reporting that this is not the case. Per the report, they were told by sources within WWE that Riddle’s quick elimination “was always the plan” for the match and what happened was not a punishment.