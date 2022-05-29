Backstage Details on MJF’s Current AEW Contract, Previous Extension

– Fightful Select has an update on the MJF and AEW situation with some more details on MJF’s current AEW contract. As noted in the past, MJF’s current AEW contract is set to expire on January 1, 2024.

According to Fightfu’s update, after MJF originally signed with AEW in early 2019, he did at some point sign a contract extension. The extension reportedly gave MJF a significant increase in his salary over his earlier contract signed in 2019.

A major point of contention is that MJF believes he’s “drastically outperformed” the contract extension with the salary increase, which led to him expressing frustration with his current AEW deal. This is what is said to have led to his clash with Tony Khan that took place last month, following comments made by MJF during an interview with Ariel Helwani. It was said at the time that the two had a “heated” discussion that “left both men frustrated.”

Now, there appears to be some unfolding drama leading to questions regarding Friedman appearing at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 event for his scheduled matchup against Wardlow after MJF no-showed his scheduled Double or Nothing Fan Fest appearances.

It was reported earlier today by PWInsider that as of 12:15 pm local time, MJF had not been spotted backstage at the arena for Double or Nothing.

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is set for later tonight. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.