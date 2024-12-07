Backstage Details For Tonight’s NXT Deadline: Match Order, Producers, Times, More

Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline PLE, including the match order, times, producers and referees. WWE itself has confirmed which match will open and close the show.

* The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match will open the show. It is planned to run 30 minutes. The producer is Matt Bloom. The referee is Joey Gonzalez, with Dallas Irvin at the Penalty Box. Only four of the participants have rehearsed their entrances.

* Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker will happen next and is planned to run 12 minutes. The referee is Adrian Butler. Fit Finlay is the producer.

* Fraxiom vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heightsw will be the third match, and is planned to run 18 minutes. Gary Wilson is the referee. Steve Corino is the producer.

* Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland will be the fourth match. It will run for 18 minutes. Dallas Irvin is the referee. Terry Taylor is the producer.

* The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match will close the show. It is planned to run 30 minutes. The producer is Johnny Moss. The referee is JDerek Sanders with Adrian Butler at the penalty box.