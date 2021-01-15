wrestling / News
Backstage Details On NXT Talent Being Held Out Of Last Year’s Royal Rumble
Fightful Select has details on some of the events from last year’s edition of the Royal Rumble, which included how WWE went about potentially using NXT talents for the men’s and women’s Rumble matches.
According to Fightful, current NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray was actually brought to Minute Maid Park in Houston where the show was held with the thought that she could be added to the women’s match. However, the site reports that she was never given a number or added to the booking plans.
Fightful notes that WWE used the talent relations app to call stars to the rehearsal for the match, but that the majority of the NXT roster had no idea if they’d be used until the night before the Royal Rumble when the rehearsals took place.
The 2021 Royal Rumble is set for Jan. 31 and will air live on the WWE Network.
