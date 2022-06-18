Backstage Details on John Laurinaitis Not Attending Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared an update on WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, who was not backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown TV taping. According to Meltzer, Laurinaitis was never scheduled to be in attendance for last night’s show, so his absence was not necessarily of major significance.

Last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown was held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Meltzer did note he believes Laurinaitis is scheduled to be at next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Lincoln, Nebraska at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. However, it’s not “100%” confirmed that he will be there next week.

As previously reported, the WWE Board of Directors is investigating Vince McMahon for claims of sexual misconduct and paying a former employee $3 million after having a sexual relationship with her.

Additionally, it was alleged that Laurinaitis had an affair with the employee as well. The investigation is also said to have discovered older NDAs detailing allegations of misconduct by McMahon and Laurinaitis against former WWE employees.