Backstage Details on Lead Executives Missing WWE Raw

– As previously reported, some top WWE executives were not in attendance for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Detroit, Michigan, including Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Kevin Dunn. Other people who were not at Raw last night were Michael Hayes and Adam Pearce. This follows a recent COVID-19 outbreak that hit WWE las week, which caused some talents to be pulled from live events this week and last night’s Raw as well. Dave Meltzer reported more details on Bruce Prichard and the other executives not being at Raw on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that Prichard is dealing with a “health issue,” and that he was also “sick a couple of weeks ago, and he’s missed other shows.” The health issue Prichard is currently dealing with is “not exactly clear.”

McMahon, Dunn, and Hayes not being in attendance at last night’s event was apparently done as a “precautionary measure” to have them ready to go for WWE Day 1 this weekend, which is supposed to be a “big show,” and WWE wants to make it one of their major shows of the year.

Much like some of the top Superstars who were kept off of this week’s live events and Raw, the executives took off from Raw, so they will hopefully be clear and ready to return for Day 1, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1 in Atlanta.