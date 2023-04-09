Backstage Details On Recent Hiring Slowdown In WWE, Who WWE Was Interested In Before Vince McMahon’s Return

Fightful Select reports that WWE has not been actively hiring talent since last year, which saw the company pick up over a dozen with Triple H in control. Since Vince McMahon returned in December, there have been no publicly announced main roster hires. Some sources have said there has been a “hiring freeze”. This might be because of McMahon’s return or the sale that recently took place. No one has been told there was a hiring freeze, but sources did use those words specifically.

WWE had been interested in several wrestlers before this, including Tama Tonga, Brian Cage, Jay White an the Authors of Pain. The AOP were in talks last year before McMahon’s return. Cage had several people backstage pushing for him. Triple H was also interested in Nick Aldis, but he was one of several not brought in. McMahon returned to the company and all hires were “put on hold.”

In regards to Jay White, who has signed with AEW, WWE sources noted a communication error on their part led to him going elsewhere.

Several wrestlers have said that they were contacted by WWE this year, although again, no one has been hired. They were told because of the impending sale, it was hard to make it happen. Some talent that were signed in 2022 have yet to be used. Others have not been contacted since WWE showed interest. The exit of James Kimball was the reason for some of them, but not all, as the decision would have been over his head.