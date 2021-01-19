Backstage Details on Recent MLW Contract Deals & Pay Increases

– PWInsider has an update on contracts for current roster talent in Major League Wrestling (MLW). Per the report, the majority of the contracts the company has been locking the roster into are said to be three-to-five years in length.

Additionally, one source described the contracts having a “significant bump in pay” due to MLW’s recent streaming deal with DAZN, which has reportedly enabled MLW to raise its budget. Also, Major League Wreslting was reportedly trying to make good on the promise to wrestlers who stuck with the company that they would benefit as the company would continue to grow.

Talents who signed new multi-year deals with MLW last year include The Dynasty’s Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone. Myron Reed re-upped with Major League Wrestling in December 2019.