Backstage Details On Return of Riddick Moss To WWE TV

As previously reported, Riddick Moss made his return to WWE TV on last night’s episode of Smackdown, where he helped Happy Corbin beat up Kevin Owens. He had been out of action for almost a year due to an ACL injury. Fightful Select reports that Moss wrestled for a while last year with the injury. A WWE official said they were “shocked and impressed” due to the nature of the injury.

Moss took part in a dark match in Knoxville last week and was already moved to Smackdown by then. He was a member of the RAW roster last year. Since he never appeared after the draft last year and there’s another draft next week, WWE felt there was “no harm” in starting his team with Corbin. Heyman in particular liked Moss when he was in charge of RAW and saw big things in his future.