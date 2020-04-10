More Backstage Details On Who Worked on Boneyard, Firefly Fun House Matches

A new report has some details on who was involved in putting together the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches for WrestleMania 36. According to the WON, Triple H was the key person in charge of putting the Boneyard match between AJ Styles and Undertaker together, one wone person saying he was the primary key person in terms of doing so. The match was largely shot by the WWE Performance Center Content Innovation Lab run by Jermey Borash, who was one of the key guys in Matt Hardy’s Final Deletion matches. That team also includes James Long, Cornell Gunter, Ryan Katz, Andrew Karr, Mark Donica and others.

Meanwhile, the Firefly Fun House Match was largely the creation of Bray Wyatt and Bruce Prichard according to the report. John Cena made some changes to what was originally planed and is described as being “somewhat hands-on” with the match.

The two matches were easily the most talked-about of the two-night PPV due to their unique nature.