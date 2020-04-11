Backstage Details on WWE Returning to Live TV Next Week Being a Vince McMahon Call, Some Officials Rumored to be ‘Shocked’ by Decision

– As previously reported, WWE is looking to live broadcasts for Raw, Smackdown, NXT starting next week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. F4WOnline.com released a report with more details on what happened.

According to the report, the decision for the change came on Friday from Vince McMahon, and it was said to be something “he was considering all along.” Backstage workers within WWE were reportedly “shocked” by the decision to have the shows go live again rather than the previously plan to tape multiple weeks of shows. Additionally, WWE officials who are “close to the situation” have defended McMahon’s decision because it was the “correct economic decision.”

With regards to this being something Vince McMahon planned to do all along, Dave Meltzer added on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that he was told by his sources that the plan for taping multiple weeks of programming “is the plan until Vince changes his mind.” He added, “‘Or unless Vince changes his mind,’ but it was very much up in the air, and from what I understand, Vince always had in his mind the idea of going live.” However, those in attendance at the filming for yesterday’s Smackdown didn’t know that was the plan when they went there to tape the show.

Filming Raw, NXT and Smackdown live starting next week means talent will have to start making multiple trips to Orlando, Florida this month for their TV commitments. When speaking about Florida and Orange County being on a shutdown, Meltzer claimed that in WWE’s case, “It doesn’t matter.” Meltzer stated, “People will ask, is Florida not on a shutdown? And in fact, Florida is on a shutdown, and Orange County is on a shutdown, but it doesn’t matter *laughs* because um, you know — it just doesn’t matter. That’s the answer.”

Meltzer continued that WWE wrestlers who planned to go on two-week quarantines after returning home from their TV commitments can’t do that anymore since they will now have to fulfill weekly live TV dates. Edge recently spoke about doing a quarantine for two weeks after returning home that he just wrapped up.

The report does offer some insight on why WWE is making this move for its TV broadcasts amid the coronavirus pandemic, when there’s a statewide stay-at-home order in Florida and Orange County where the Performance Center is located. Basically, the decision is rumored to be the result of WWE’s contractual obligations to its broadcast partners. Presumably, WWE is running the risk of running out of the number of taped shows it can run on each network.

Per the report, WWE’s TV contracts with NBC Universal for Raw and FOX for Smackdown only allow a certain number of shows per year that can be taped. The Raw TV contract reportedly only allows three taped shows for year, one of which was planned to be for Christmas week, and two more shows when WWE is planned to go on its European tour. FOX is said to have a similar contract for Smackdown broadcasts with WWE.

The report adds that there is a fear within WWE that if the promotion violates the contract by putting on more taped shows, it would potentially give FOX and NBC Universal more leverage to withhold money from WWE or find loopholes to alter their current contracts. Additionally, with house show business shut down, WWE is now mostly relying on its TV revenue business. Not to mention, the TV networks themselves are also taking significant hits due to the coronavirus pandemic and bringing in less revenue than expected.

With advertising revenue in decline due to the worldwide pandemic, it’s speculated that WWE’s move to return to live TV broadcasts could be a preemptive measure to not give its broadcast partners a reason for making cuts to WWE. Because as of right now, WWE programming is the only sports programming that’s running on the FOX family of networks at the moment.

Thus far, WWE has not received political pressure to shut down its shows, which was one of the causes that led to the cancellation of UFC 249. Both California Governor Gavin Newsom and Senator Dianne Feinstein voiced their disagreement on holding the fight card on tribal land this month. How WWE is allowed to continue with the current stay-at-home orders in effect in Florida is still a major question mark.