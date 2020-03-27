Backstage Details on WrestleMania Taping, Matches Changed Due to COVID-19

WWE has reportedly finished all their tapings for WrestleMania, with some changes reportedly forced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WON reports that all the matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center, Full Sail University, and on location in the case of the AJ Styles vs. Undertaker Boneyard Match. It was reported that John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt may be on location as well, and could be a gimmick match of some kind although one has not been announced yet.

The company has taped everything through April 9th, which is when Orlando’s “stay at home” order expires. The company completed all the required taping including several weeks worth of NXT that were taped in an empty Full Sail University. The first episode not covered is the April 10th episode of Smackdown.

In addition, the site reports that multiple people were immediately pulled off all shows this week due to illness concerns. Some of those said they were sick and others didn’t feel sick, but had fevers above the WWE cut-off of 100.4. Others told WWE that they didn’t feel comfortable coming in for the show. It was was reported on Thursday evening that Roman Reigns told WWE that he didn’t feel comfortable competing because of he’s immunocompromised due to his fight with leukemia and was taken off the show.

Three matches are said to be scheduled but not yet announced: Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler, Kabuki Warriors vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship. The latter match is set up, with Drew Gulak potentially earning Bryan the shot if he beats Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown this week. Mandy Rose was supposed to be the referee for Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler at one point but that has since changed and her role is uncertain. And Natalya and Beth Phoenix is not yet locked in for the Tag Team Title match, which could explain why that match is not yet confirmed.

Jerry Lawler was not used for WrestleMania out of concern for his age, though Vince McMahon was in his usual spot presiding over the shows. It’s worth noting that WWE is very careful with Lawler due to the infamous heart attack he suffered on Raw several years ago.

The WON noted that the names of which talents were pulled off the card, and who is replacing them, is being kept tightly confidential and very few people know the details. Dana Brooke was reportedly pulled from the show due to quarantine, as was Rey Mysterio.

Currently for the show is:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: ???? [Roman Reigns to Be Replaced] vs. Bill Goldberg

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

* Bone Yard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. Either New Day or The Usos

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

* Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton vs. Edge

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Elias vs. King Corbin