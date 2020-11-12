Backstage Details on WWE Contracts Signed by Former EVOLVE Wrestlers

– Fightful Select has a report with details on the new WWE contracts that were signed by several wrestlers from EVOLVE. The initial “short-term” contracts they were signed to are reportedly worth $60,000 in their downside guarantees. The talents can receive added bonuses in the amount of $500 per each episode of WWE TV they appear on.

These contracts are being described as “short-term agreements” that could increase to as high as $80,000 in January 2021. At that time, it’s said that the talents’ bonuses will have significant increases, and they could potentially triple in size for future TV appearances.

Additionally, the report notes that several sources within WWE were happy that the company has opted for these type of “shorter-term agreements.” As a result, the shorter-term contracts would serve in helping WWE to avoid the “stockpiling and hoarding” of wrestlers who end up not being used on TV.

WWE reportedly signed a number of former EVOLVE wrestlers earlier this year. Some of the signees included Leon Ruff, Anthony Greene, Josh Briggs, Brandi Lauren and Curt Stallion.