Backstage Details On This Week’s RAW & Lana Being Removed From WWE TLC Match, Potential Charlotte Flair Return

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has a variety of backstage details on this week’s edition of RAW, which featured Lana being removed from the match for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE TLC after being attacked by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

According to Johnson, Lana could be off WWE television for three to four weeks after the attack. He also notes that while speculation centered around a potential return of Charlotte Flair, there’s been no confirmation of that storyline development.

The report also claims that in what has been a recurring theme, the placement of segments on the show were changed throughout the day, with one PWInsider source stating that the dialogue was “very much a Vince McMahon vision” with the writers in WWE “giving him what he wants.” WWE management was also reportedly unhappy with numerous segments running long on the show.

Additionally, one change that did take place was switching the original idea of Keith Lee vs. The Miz to Lee vs. Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match. However, Johnson reports that even with the switch, the outcome was always for Lee to lose.

The storyline involving RETRIBUTION recruiting Ricochet to join the faction is also expected to continue.