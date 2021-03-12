Backstage Details On Reaction To Andrade Requesting WWE Release

As previously reported, Andrade has reportedly requested his release from WWE, with the former NXT Champion also removing “WWE” from his Twitter handle. Fightful Select has more details on Andrade’s status with the company and reason behind him requesting his release.

According to Fightful, sources within WWE expected this for quite a while, though there wasn’t an “outburst” or confrontation surrounding Andrade’s request for his release from the company.

The sources stated that Andrade’s request isn’t expected to be granted right away, and his current status with the company was pretty much inevitable after Paul Heyman was removed from his role as executive director of RAW.

Fightful also notes that another source mentioned that Andrade not figuring into the WWE Draft plans “whatsoever” last October and never appearing on WWE television since then was seen as a “major turning point” regarding the company’s plans for him moving forward. Additionally, the report states that Vince McMahon had “fallen in and out of love” at times with Andrade’s potential.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also stated that a source within WWE described Andrade as looking “absolutely miserable” at Monday’s episode of RAW.