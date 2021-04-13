Backstage Details On Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Match At WrestleMania 37, WWE’s Creative Decisions

Roman Reigns had a successful Universal title defense at WrestleMania 37, as he pinned both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time to retain his championship. Fightful Select has more details on the match and WWE’s creative decisions leading up to it.

According to Fightful, as is usually the situation with Reigns’ character, Paul Heyman was “instrumental” in putting together the story behind the match. The report also mentions that WWE sources stated that Reigns winning the match was the plan since early on in the storyline building up to WrestleMania, despite other finishes reportedly being changed before the show.

Fightful notes that Heyman’s role is similar to how it was with Brock Lesnar, in that the creative and matches involving Reigns are filtered through him. Edge and Bryan were reportedly heavily involved as well in contributing ideas for the match, with Bryan coming up with the double submission headbutt spot.

Additionally, the report states that the match was received well backstage, with Reigns garnering “rave reviews” for his performances in his current role.

Also, it’s worth noting that Bryan being added to the match was reportedly discussed for “well over a month” before WrestleMania but wasn’t set in stone until the week of WWE Fastlane.