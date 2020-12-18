wrestling / News
Backstage Details On Who Is Helping Craft Roman Reigns’ Heel Character
Roman Reigns has been one of the most intriguing characters in pro wrestling since returning at WWE SummerSlam, thanks in large part to his new heel persona. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on who has been in charge of helping grow the Reigns’ character.
According to Johnson, Paul Heyman is heavily involved in the writing of Reigns’ promos on WWE television. The report notes Heyman’s relationship with the Anoa’i family dating back to the late 1970s and early 80s, with a lot of those ties playing into the “Head of the Table” angle that Reigns has pushed in recent months.
Johnson also states that Michael Hayes has been “very hands on” with the process as well, noting that Hayes has been in charge of producing Reigns’ recent pay-per-view matches.
Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC on Sunday.
