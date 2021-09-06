More Backstage Details On Ruby Soho Signing With AEW

Ruby Soho is officially All Elite, and she made her AEW debut in an impactful way by winning the Casino Battle Royale to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s title. Fightful Select has more details on her signing with AEW.

Fightful reports that sources state there was “immediate” interest in Soho from AEW, with other companies and independent promotions also interested in her. Some companies were told early on she wasn’t available for bookings, and as far back as July, most assumed she was headed to AEW.

It’s also noted that numerous WWE stars were over the moon for Soho’s debut and noted how much the moment meant to her.

Following her WWE release, there was reportedly unanimous positive reaction to Soho personally with many in AEW pushing for her to join the company.