Backstage Details on Title Match Change at WrestleMania 36

– On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that most of the matches on the Raw side for WrestleMania 36 have been planned out for months, such as Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Edge vs. Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar. However, one of the planned matches that was changed was the women’s tag title match. Meltzer stated that the original women’s tag team title match was going to be The Kabuki Warriors defending their titles against Beth Phoenix and Natalya. Now, the match has reportedly been changed to add a third team to the mix to make it a Triple Threat Match for the tag titles.

According to Meltzer, the match will now feature The Kabuki Warriors vs. the team of Natalya and Beth Phoenix [representing Raw] vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss from Smackdown. WWE has not yet announced a women’s tag team title match for the event.

WrestleMania 36 is currently set for Sunday, April 5. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

* AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

* Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena