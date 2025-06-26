Backstage Details On WWE’s Creative Plans For Aleister Black

Aleister Black made his return to WWE shortly after Wrestlemania 41 and new reports suggest the company has big plans for him. PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Black was described as being in a similar situation to Damian Priest seeral years ago. He’s popular with the creative team and there are plans for him to move up the card. Those in WWE are happy with his in-ring and promo work since his return, as well as his merchandise sales. This is why Black has been interacting more with top stars since his return.

Black’s most recent segment saw him have his match interrupted by Ron Killings on Smackdown. Black confronted Killings backstage, but Priest intervened and calmed things down. He has yet to be pinned since returning to WWE back in April.