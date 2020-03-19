More Backstage Details on WWE Denying Contact With Alberto Del Rio for a Return

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) recently appeared on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico and said he’s been having communications with WWE about a possible return. However, talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy later claimed that this is not the case, and that Triple H nor other WWE officials reached out to Del Rio. Fightful has also released a report on this, where WWE sources are denying this is the case.

Multiple sources within WWE reportedly denied that there have been talks Alberto with Del Rio, and one even exclaimed that it was “bull****” in response. Another WWE source is quoted as saying, “If Paige does nothing for WWE, she’s more valuable to have around than anything he could do.” Additionally, the other source added that WWE does not want to risk making Paige uncomfortable by having Del Rio around, despite the current status of their relationship or friendship being unknown.

The second statement from a WWE source was the same person who made similar comments in March 2019, where it was also the case that WWE did not have any reported interest in bringing Del Rio back into the fold and didn’t want to risk making Paige uncomfortable. Paige and Del Rio used to date, and at one point, they were engaged. They later broke off their engagement and relationship in 2017.