More Backstage Details on Upcoming WWE FOX Sports 1 Studio Show

– As previously reported, a number of details have surfaced online regarding the new, upcoming WWE studio news show that will air weekly on FOX Sports 1. Additionally, Renee Young and Hall of Famer Booker T are expected to host the show. PWInsider had some more information on the planned show. It reinforced the rumor that Young is expected to serve as lead host for the show.

Additionally, the new report states that Cathy Kelley will be working on the show and split time between the FS1 show and NXT moving forward. Also, WWE has reportedly been auditioning on-air personalities and Hall of Famers in Los Angeles, California in recent weeks for the upcoming series.

Previously, FOX Sports confirmed that the new, untitled WWE program will be a weekly studio show that will air on Tuesday nights on FS1. WWE has not yet confirmed a premiere date for the new series or who the hosts of the show will be.