As previously reported, Paul Wight recently hyped up AEW revealing a “Hall of Fame-worthy” signing at Revolution on Sunday, with Tony Khan also pushing that a “big star” would be signing with the company. Fightful Select has more details on one potential name that keeps popping up among the speculation.

While Wrestling Inc. has reported that Christian is signed with WWE, Fightful notes that it has been unable to confirm that independently.

Additionally, the report claims that several sources in WWE claim that Christian has not been backstage at recent shows, and that at least publicly, there have been no discussions of having creative plans for him. Fightful also notes that others have pointed out AEW’s Chief Legal Officer following and then unfollowing Christian on Instagram.

Fightful reports that one name in AEW stated that Christian signing with the company would be “shocking” in a good way.