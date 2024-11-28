Backstage Details On WWE Plans For Event at Netflix HQ, Expectations, More

PWInsider reports that WWE has been working hard on making sure that the first episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix will be a successful one. The company will hold an event at Netflix headquarters on December 3. Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline and Liv Morgan are all expected to attend.

WWE is said to be working on the creative for the first RAW on Netflix already. They want to deliver a ‘major show’. There has been talk of some Superstars returning that night. When RAW goes back to Netflix, it will go back to being three hours long, with Smackdown doing the same on the USA Network.