Backstage Details On WWE Wanting Four Blockbuster Matches For WrestleMania 37

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
As previously reported, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the card for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with WWE once again holding the event on two nights on April 10 and April 11.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, the decision to make WrestleMania a two-night event for the second year in a row led to the creative team focusing on “bigger” ideas for the top matches. The report claims that the thought process in WWE is that WrestleMania needs four major matches, with two on each night.

WrestleVotes also mentions that both John Cena and Goldberg are considered “nearly locks” to wrestle at WrestleMania, while The Rock wrestling is unlikely.

Additionally, the report notes that The Undertaker potentially wrestling is still to be determined, though many backstage in WWE think he’s actually done as an in-ring performer following his farewell at Survivor Series.

