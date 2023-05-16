wrestling / News

Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw

May 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Liv Morgan Raquel Rodriguez Image Credit: WWE

As reported earlier, WWE announced on last night’s Raw that Liv Morgan suffered an injury during last week’s tag team title defense against Damage CTRl on SmackDown. Fightful Select has an injury update on Morgan following Raw.

Per Fightful, Morgan is legitimately injured, and it’s not a mere storyline angle. A couple wrestlers reportedly got banged up during last Friday’s women’s tag team title match.

On last night’s Raw, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey returned, targeting Liv Morgan’s tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez.

