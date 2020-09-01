Backstage Injury Update on Rey Mysterio, Length of Time He’s Expected to be Out

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps injury in his tag team match last Sunday at Payback. F4WOnline.com later reported an update on Mysterio’s injury status.

According to F4WOnline’s report, Mysterio’s triceps tear is legitimate, but it’s not believed to be as serious as a “full tear.” Also, it’s believed that Mysterio will not require surgery to fix the issue. Additionally, the report notes that the word backstage in WWE is that the injury will put Mysterio out of action for two months or a possibly shorter length of time.

It was rumored last month that Rey Mysterio was close to signing a new three-year deal to stay with WWE, if he hadn’t signed one already.