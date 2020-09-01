wrestling / News
Backstage Injury Update on Rey Mysterio, Length of Time He’s Expected to be Out
September 1, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps injury in his tag team match last Sunday at Payback. F4WOnline.com later reported an update on Mysterio’s injury status.
According to F4WOnline’s report, Mysterio’s triceps tear is legitimate, but it’s not believed to be as serious as a “full tear.” Also, it’s believed that Mysterio will not require surgery to fix the issue. Additionally, the report notes that the word backstage in WWE is that the injury will put Mysterio out of action for two months or a possibly shorter length of time.
It was rumored last month that Rey Mysterio was close to signing a new three-year deal to stay with WWE, if he hadn’t signed one already.
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Reportedly A Free Agent, Note on Relationship With WWE
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Wanted Randy Orton To Make Keith Lee A Star At WWE Payback, McMahon Plans To Push Lee ‘To The Moon’
- Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed