Backstage Injury Update for Shotzi

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Shotzi suffered an injury during last week’s NXT TV tapings. As a result, she was unable to compete in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown last week. PWInsider has an update on Shotzi following her recent injury.

According to the update, it was being said backstage at last night’s Raw that Shotzi is currently in Birmingham, Alabama, where she is reportedly expected to undergo knee surgery. Shotzi’s match where she suffered her injury will air later tonight on WWE NXT TV on USA Network.