Backstage Injury Update on WWE Superstars, Alexa Bliss Shoulder Issues, Sasha Banks Getting Cleared, Internal Listing on Xavier Woods

– PWInsider has an injury report on a number of WWE Superstars. First up, Cedric Alexander is said to have a “minor injury” that he’s been dealing with for the last few weeks. He was cleared to return last Monday for Raw, where he faced Buddy Murphy. The nature of the injury is currently unknown.

As previously reported, Alexa Bliss has a shoulder injury. Per the latest update from PWInsider, Bliss is still not cleared to make her return to the ring. Additionally, she is going to have her shoulder injury evaluated over the course of the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, Bliss responded to a report on her injury. She stated, “Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories and stop worrying about my career. It’s just fine.”

As noted, Sasha Banks was announced for a match against Nikki Cross at tomorrow night’s Smackdown. PWInsider reported that Banks was cleared to return after dealing with a tailbone issue.

Finally, PWInsider has an update on injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who recently suffered an Achilles tendon injury. The report notes that WWE is listing internally for Woods to be out until summer 2020.