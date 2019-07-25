wrestling / News

Backstage Mood At WWE RAW Said To Be ‘Improved’ From Previous Weeks

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin Raw Reunion

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the backstage mood at this week’s RAW Reunion was said to be improved from previous weeks. It was described as an “overall great” feeling and a “refreshing vibe.” This RAW was of course different, in that there were many legends backstage due to the “reunion” concept of the show.

The report reads: “Source says backstage at TV this week there was a overall great feeing, almost like a refreshing vibe. The attitude and demeanor of the legends at RAW was that of appreciation. This is a change from recent weeks, which can only be considered a good thing.

