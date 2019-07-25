wrestling / News
Backstage Mood At WWE RAW Said To Be ‘Improved’ From Previous Weeks
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the backstage mood at this week’s RAW Reunion was said to be improved from previous weeks. It was described as an “overall great” feeling and a “refreshing vibe.” This RAW was of course different, in that there were many legends backstage due to the “reunion” concept of the show.
The report reads: “Source says backstage at TV this week there was a overall great feeing, almost like a refreshing vibe. The attitude and demeanor of the legends at RAW was that of appreciation. This is a change from recent weeks, which can only be considered a good thing.”
Source says backstage at TV this week there was a overall great feeing, almost like a refreshing vibe. The attitude and demeanor of the legends at RAW was that of appreciation. This is a change from recent weeks, which can only be considered a good thing.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Tried to Get Kurt Angle For WCW, Recalls Having A Shot at Getting Brock Lesnar
- Bruce Prichard Defends 2005 ‘Dr. Heinie’ Jim Ross Segment, Says It Was ‘Done Out of Love’
- Seth Rollins On Why He Felt the Need to Stand Up For WWE, Says WWE Isn’t Phoning Anything In