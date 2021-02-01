Backstage Mood At WWE Royal Rumble Said To Be Most Upbeat In A While

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the mood last night at the WWE Royal Rumble was said to be the most upbeat it has been in some time. Their source stated that while Wrestlemania season usually raises people’s spirits, the “Road to Wrestlemania’ has ‘real meaning’ this year, which is felt to be the light at the end of the tunnel.

WWE is planning to have a live audience at this year’s event, which would put a halt to the Thunderdome shows without a crowd that had been taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.