Backstage Mood At WWE Royal Rumble Said To Be Most Upbeat In A While
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, the mood last night at the WWE Royal Rumble was said to be the most upbeat it has been in some time. Their source stated that while Wrestlemania season usually raises people’s spirits, the “Road to Wrestlemania’ has ‘real meaning’ this year, which is felt to be the light at the end of the tunnel.
WWE is planning to have a live audience at this year’s event, which would put a halt to the Thunderdome shows without a crowd that had been taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source said the vibe last night was the most upbeat locker room he’s seen in a long while. This time of year usually does that, but, also went on to say that the “Road to WrestleMania” has real meaning this year, serving as a small light at the end of a dark tunnel.
