Backstage News on Rewrites for Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Due to MIA Talent

– Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on wrestlers who didn’t make it to last night’s AEW Dynamite, which was a live empty arena broadcast at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Meltzer stated that last night’s Dynamite had to be significantly rewritten because circumstances due to the coronavirus outbreak caused a number of changes.

According to Meltzer, Marko Stunt was sick and had to stay home, since he shouldn’t travel while ill in the midst of a viral pandemic. As a result, the tag team match with Jurassic Express was reportedly changed from a six-man tag team match, which would’ve included Marko Stunt, two a two-on-two tag team battle.

Another AEW Dynamite match for last night that was reportedly changed was Death Triangle vs. The Best Friends, which was also originally booked to be a six-man tag team match. PAC was scheduled to be written in the match, but he was not able to make it to last night’s show. As a result, it became another regular tag team match with just The Lucha Bros. vs. Beretta and Chuck Taylor. It’s unknown if PAC couldn’t make it to the event due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.