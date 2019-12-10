Backstage News on Two Matches Rumored for WWE TLC 2019

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, a match between Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura is rumored to be in the works for WWE TLC 2019. According to Meltzer, plans for starting the angle were delayed as Strowman is currently hurt. https://www.f4wonline.com/” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>As noted, he’s said to be dealing with a back injury that isn’t serious, but he’s being given time off as a preemptive measure.

The angle was reportedly supposed to start on last week’s Smackdown. However, Strowman’s injury has put it off. Meltzer stated the Strowman vs. Nakamura match was on the card as late as a week ago. Meltzer added on today’s show that the “official company line” from WWE on Strowman is that he has a hip injury that’s not serious. It appears that if Strowman is well enough to return this Friday, then WWE could set up an angle with him and Nakamura for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that “as of a week ago” a match between The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. The Viking Raiders was also planned for the card. However, it’s unknown if the matchup is still planned for TLC as of this week.

WWE TLC 2019 is scheduled for Sunday, December 15. The event will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.